Share:

FAISALABAD-The dialogue held between district administration and Chakki Owners Association remained successful on Wednesday for sale of wheat flour at government-fixed rate after restoration of wheat quota.

In this regard, a meeting was held on Wednesday with Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Ali at DC Office in which Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Asima Ijaz Cheema, District Food Controller and President Chakki Association Akbar Ali and others were present.

Deputy Commissioner said, “Government quota for Chakkis in the city has been restored by food department and Chakki Association will sell wheat flour at the rate of Rs 45 per kg.”

He said, “Demands of Chakki owners have been accepted and five bags of wheat will be supplied to each Chakki on daily basis.”

He warned if any Chakki owner was found involved in overcharging the price of wheat flour, strict action will be taken against him and his quota will be stopped.He said that teams of district administration and food department would monitor the Chakki owners thoroughly.

Watermelon cultivation should be started in Feb

The agriculture experts advised the farmers to start cultivation of watermelon with the advent of February and complete it by mid of March to get bumper yield.

According to a spokesman of the agriculture department here on Wednesday said the growers should start cultivation of watermelon immediately in first week of February and complete it at the earliest up to March 15 as delay in the cultivation may affect its yield at a large extent.

AIOU starts admissions

for spring 2020

Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has started admissions from Matric to postgraduate level for spring semester-2020.

According to Regional Director AIOU Prof Dr Zubair Ahmed Shah, admissions with single fee will continue till February 21.Prospectus of all educational courses will be available at AIOU regional campus F-block, Millat Town.

Further information can be sought by dialing 041-8814982.

Two arrested

over fake call

The police arrested two persons on the charge of fake dacoity calls during past 12 hours.

Police said Wednesday that Nadeem,resident of chak no.18-JB,called Rescue 15,contending that some outlaws snatched his motorcycle at gunpoint.

When team reached the spot,it found that call was bogus.The police arrested accused and locked him behind the bars.

Similarly, Waqas Ilyas,resident of Akbar Chowk, called Rescue 15, contending that some dacoits looted Rs.500,000/- from him at gunpoint. But when the police team headed by ASI Rafaqat Alvi, it found the call bogus.

The police arrested accused after registration of case. Further investigation was underway.