KARACHI - Sindh High Court yesterday issued a notice to the chief provincial law officer to submit comments on a petition against advisers and special assistants to the Sindh chief minister allegedly using ministerial powers.

A state counsel appeared before the bench seized with the hearing of the petition and informed that the Advocate General (AG) will himself represent the provincial government in the case.

He said the AG has been busy pursuing a case in the Supreme Court and thus, sought adjournment of the case for the time being.

Issuing a notice to the AG, the bench put off the hearing for an indefinite period. The petitioner claimed the CM’s advisers and special assistants have been given ministry portfolios in violation of the law.

Murtaza Wahab, Aijaz Hussain Jakhrani, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Syed Aijaz Ali Shah Sherazi, Waqar Mehdi, Rashid Rabbani, Ashfaq Memon, Qasim Naveed, Nawab Hussain Wassan, Dr Khatomal, Maula Bux Mohejo, Peer Noorulllah, Riaz Hussain Shah, Veer Ji Kohali, Naseema Ghulam Hussain, Hina Dastageer and Shahzad Memon were among the advisers and special assistants named in the petition.

The petitioner pleaded with the court to set aside the notification regarding their appointments and stop the government from giving ministry portfolios to advisers and special assistants.

Plea in SHC seeks disqualification of PPP two key ministers

A petition was filed in the Sindh High Court seeking disqualification of Sindh Information Minister Saeed Ghani and Energy Minister Imtiaz Shaikh as members of the Sindh Assembly over allegedly harbouring criminals.

The petition also requested the court to order a joint investigation team (JIT) to probe into the charges against them.

The petitioner, a citizen, stated that the Sindh police’s reports expose the ministers’ alleged involvement in patronising criminal elements to gain political mileage and serve their vested interests.

He requested the court to form a JIT to probe into accusations levelled against them in these secret reports.