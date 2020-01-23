Share:

Lahore - Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar reiterated that unjustified increase in the price of sugar would not be tolerated and Punjab government will take necessary steps to stabilize the sugar price. In a statement, he said that provision of relief to the citizens is a priority agenda of the government and added that public interest is very dear to him. Nobody will be allowed to take law into his own hands, he emphasized. The chief minister directed the line departments to use every option for stopping the unjustified increase in the price of sugar and food, industries and agriculture departments take steps for stabilizing the sugar rate. Every possible step will be taken to provide relief to the people. There is no dearth of sugar in the province and abundant sugar reserves are available which are more than the demand, he added.