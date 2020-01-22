Share:

Rawalpindi-A court on Wednesday sent two accused in a labourer’s murder case to Adiala Jail on judicial remand.

Sadiqabad police arrested Husnain and Tanvir for shooting a poor labourer Hamid Riaz dead for demanding wage in Dhoke Kala Khan area and also recovered the weapon from their possession. A murder case was also registered against the three accused with Police Station Sadiqabad on complaint of Tahir Naseer.

According to details, a police team, headed by Sub Inspector Mehar Mumtaz, produced the two killers before the court of area magistrate and told the judge that police have completed the investigation from the accused besides recovering weapon they used in murder. He also told court another accused is still at large. After completion of arguments of police officer, the judge sent the two accused to Adiala Jail on 14-day judicial remand. Earlier, the complainant Tahir Naseer tendered applications before police stating he was being threatened by the accused of dire consequences and demanded protection from police.

Meanwhile, Saddar Bairooni police, following the instructions of City Police Officer Muhammad Ahsan Younas, arrested a notorious drug peddler Jamshed Bhatti and recovered 27 gallons and six drums filled with 2,850 litre local alcohol. According to details, SHO PS Saddar Bairooni SI Nadim Zafar and SI Sarmad Ilyas along with their team carried out a raid on a narcotics den and rounded up a drug supplier seizing alcohol. A case has been registered against the accused while further investigation was on.

Similarly, airport police held a proclaimed offender involved in a dacoity case in 2015. Police also obtained his physical remand from a court of law for grilling him, informed a spokesman.