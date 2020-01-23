Share:

LAHORE - DPS, CGA and Novamed won their round matches of Corporate Challenge Cup. In the first match at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, Novamed thumped Jazz by 83 runs. Novamed scored 195-7 with Umair Akram smashing 83 and Awais Malik 55. Fawad Saif got 4 wickets. In reply, Jazz could score 112 runs with Ali Tayyab making 31. Umer Tahir bagged 3 wickets while Awais Malik took two to emerge as man of the match. In the second match at Ittefaq Cricket Ground, DPS beat Stewart by 26 runs. DPS scored 129 while in reply, Stewart were all out for 103 runs. M Fiaz grabbed four wickets to win man of the match award. In the only match at Race Course Cricket Ground, CGA routed Cymatics Technology by 6 wickets. Cymatics scored 119 while CGA chased the target losing four wickets. Majid Ali (50) was player of the match.