ISLAMABAD-Drugs Regulatory Authority of Pakistan Wednesday decided to associate with an international body of World Health Organization to ensure provision of international standards of medicine in the country.

DRAP Chief Executive Officer Asim Rauf said that same quality of medicine is one of the major issues in the country and the regulator has decided to register with WHO-Listed Authorities to address this matter. He said that registration with the international body will bring an international binding on manufacturers, importers and the regulator to maintain minimum international standard of the medicines quality to provide in the market.

He said that low quality medicines provision in market was an important public issue and the regulator decided to address it by being part of an international body.