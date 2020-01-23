KOHAT - Deputy Commissioner
Karram Shah Fahad on
Wednesday said that effective measures were
being taken to provide
wheat flour to masses
at officially prescribed
concessional rate.
He expressed these
views while chairing
a meeting to discuss
matters with regard to
availability of wheat
flour in the district.
He directed that inspection of flour shops
in Upper and Lower
Kurram should be carried out on regular basis and added that strict
action should be taken
against hoarders as
per relevant laws. During the meeting, special
teams were formed to
keep check and balance
on flour dealers while
visiting bazaars of upper and central Kurram
on daily basis. He asked
the dealers to approach
district food controller
office for acquiring food
green licenses.
Rain, snowfall
expected in
GB, Kashmir
Rain and snowfall is
expected at isolated
places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its
adjoining hilly areas,
Pakistan Meteorological Department said
in its weather forecast on Wednesday.
The met office has
predicted cold and dry
weather in most parts
of Balochistan, while
very cold in Quetta,
Qilla Abdullah, Pashin,
Chaman, Ziarat and Kalat.
Mainly cold and dry
weather is expected in
most parts of the country.
However, rain/snowfall is expected at isolated places in GilgitBaltistan, Kashmir and
its adjoining hilly areas.
Cold and dry weather is expected in most
parts of Punjab. However, rain and snowfall
is expected in Murree.
Fog is likely to prevail in Lahore, Kasur,
Sheikhupura, Nankana
Sahib, Sahiwal, Okara,
Pakpattan, Narwal, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek
Singh, Bahawalpur,
Multan, Khanewal, Dera
Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar
Khan.
Fog is likely to prevail
in Sukkur, Jaccobabad
and Larkana in upper
Sindh during morning
and night hours.
Rain occurred at isolated places in upper
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,
Murree, Attock, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during past
24 hours. Snowfall occurred at Malamjabba,
Murree, Parachinar, Kalam and Astore during
the period.
Lowest minimum
temperature was recorded in Skardu
-15°Celsius, Bagrote,
Gupis -12°C, Parachinar -09°C, Astore -08°C,
Malamjabba -07°C, Kalam, Kalat -06°C and
Murree -04°Celsius.
Two PMS officers
reshuffled
Two officers of Provincial Management
Service (PMS) on
Wednesday were transferred and posted by
competent authority
with immediate effect.
According to a notification of Establishment Department,
Hazrat Ali (PMS BS
18) Deputy Secretary
Labour Department
was directed to report Establishment
Department.
Similarly, Javed Ali
Orakzai (PMS BS 18)
who was awaiting posting was posted as Deputy Secretary Labour
Department.