KOHAT - Deputy Commissioner

Karram Shah Fahad on

Wednesday said that effective measures were

being taken to provide

wheat flour to masses

at officially prescribed

concessional rate.

He expressed these

views while chairing

a meeting to discuss

matters with regard to

availability of wheat

flour in the district.

He directed that inspection of flour shops

in Upper and Lower

Kurram should be carried out on regular basis and added that strict

action should be taken

against hoarders as

per relevant laws. During the meeting, special

teams were formed to

keep check and balance

on flour dealers while

visiting bazaars of upper and central Kurram

on daily basis. He asked

the dealers to approach

district food controller

office for acquiring food

green licenses.

Rain, snowfall

expected in

GB, Kashmir

Rain and snowfall is

expected at isolated

places in Gilgit-Baltistan, Kashmir and its

adjoining hilly areas,

Pakistan Meteorological Department said

in its weather forecast on Wednesday.

The met office has

predicted cold and dry

weather in most parts

of Balochistan, while

very cold in Quetta,

Qilla Abdullah, Pashin,

Chaman, Ziarat and Kalat.

Mainly cold and dry

weather is expected in

most parts of the country.

However, rain/snowfall is expected at isolated places in GilgitBaltistan, Kashmir and

its adjoining hilly areas.

Cold and dry weather is expected in most

parts of Punjab. However, rain and snowfall

is expected in Murree.

Fog is likely to prevail in Lahore, Kasur,

Sheikhupura, Nankana

Sahib, Sahiwal, Okara,

Pakpattan, Narwal, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Chiniot, Jhang, Toba Tek

Singh, Bahawalpur,

Multan, Khanewal, Dera

Ghazi Khan, Rahim Yar

Khan.

Fog is likely to prevail

in Sukkur, Jaccobabad

and Larkana in upper

Sindh during morning

and night hours.

Rain occurred at isolated places in upper

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa,

Murree, Attock, Islamabad, Kashmir and Gilgit-Baltistan during past

24 hours. Snowfall occurred at Malamjabba,

Murree, Parachinar, Kalam and Astore during

the period.

Lowest minimum

temperature was recorded in Skardu

-15°Celsius, Bagrote,

Gupis -12°C, Parachinar -09°C, Astore -08°C,

Malamjabba -07°C, Kalam, Kalat -06°C and

Murree -04°Celsius.

Two PMS officers

reshuffled

Two officers of Provincial Management

Service (PMS) on

Wednesday were transferred and posted by

competent authority

with immediate effect.

According to a notification of Establishment Department,

Hazrat Ali (PMS BS

18) Deputy Secretary

Labour Department

was directed to report Establishment

Department.

Similarly, Javed Ali

Orakzai (PMS BS 18)

who was awaiting posting was posted as Deputy Secretary Labour

Department.