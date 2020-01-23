Share:

LAHORE - Minister Punjab Women Development Ashifa Riaz Fatyana said that “We are thrilled to release the second edition of WDD digital magazine that will help create digital linkages with women for two way communication. It aims to address issues in real-time and also update online readers about day to day activities by WDD”. Ambreen Raza, Secretary Women Development Department, shared, “The vision of Women Development Department is to empower the women of Punjab, both socially and economically. The magazine will allow women to strengthen their connection with other women through their stories that are not only inspiring but also provide a guide to those who wish to make it big.” In line with it’s initiatives to ensure empowerment and equal rights for the women of Punjab, the Department of Women Development is set out to release the second edition of their digital magazine, AuratBaa’Ikhtiyar. It is in continuation with the first edition. The upcoming edition, features, and success stories of women who have pushed the envelope with their strength and determination, setting an example for the rest.