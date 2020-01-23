Share:

MARDAN - A resident of Toru area

has appealed to the

Chief Justice Peshawar

High Court, and police to help recover his

mentally ill daughter,

who was kidnapped ten

days ago, and arrest the

killers involved in his

brother and nephew’s

murder.

Speaking to a press

conference, Saeedullah along with his wife

and brother hailing

from Newan Killy Toru

said that ten days ago

accused Sartaj and

his sons Abdullah and

Haseeb during night

stormed into his house

and on gunpoint kidnapped his daughter

Salma who was mentally ill.

He added that in this

connection he registered first information

report (FIR) at Toru police station.

He added that on the

other day of the kidnapping incident the

mentioned accused

allegedly killed his

brother Arshid Ali and

his son Hafiz Hasanat

when they were going

to Risalpur Nowshera

for duty.

He appealed to the

Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court,

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Inspector General of Police

Sanaullah Abbasi to

take action against the

culprit and recovered

his kidnapped daughter

and also ensure the arrest.