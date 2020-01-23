MARDAN - A resident of Toru area
has appealed to the
Chief Justice Peshawar
High Court, and police to help recover his
mentally ill daughter,
who was kidnapped ten
days ago, and arrest the
killers involved in his
brother and nephew’s
murder.
Speaking to a press
conference, Saeedullah along with his wife
and brother hailing
from Newan Killy Toru
said that ten days ago
accused Sartaj and
his sons Abdullah and
Haseeb during night
stormed into his house
and on gunpoint kidnapped his daughter
Salma who was mentally ill.
He added that in this
connection he registered first information
report (FIR) at Toru police station.
He added that on the
other day of the kidnapping incident the
mentioned accused
allegedly killed his
brother Arshid Ali and
his son Hafiz Hasanat
when they were going
to Risalpur Nowshera
for duty.
He appealed to the
Chief Justice of Peshawar High Court,
Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and Inspector General of Police
Sanaullah Abbasi to
take action against the
culprit and recovered
his kidnapped daughter
and also ensure the arrest.