ISLAMABAD - A media briefing session was organised by Ignite to showcase the achievements of its flagship program DigiSkills; an online portal to give one million trainings in the future of work using technology. The session was graced by Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui, Federal Secretary (IT & Telecom), and Syed Junaid Imam, CEO Ignite. DigiSkills program aims at equipping the youth, freelancers, students, housewives, professionals, etc. with knowledge, skills, tools & techniques necessary to seize the opportunities available internationally in online marketplaces as well as locally to earn a decent living. Syed Junaid Imam, CEO Ignite, added that the program has already provided trainings to over 782,000 enrolled trainees, many of whom are now self-employed and earning foreign exchange through freelancing across the country.

During the session, the implementation model behind the program was discussed, which reflected adoption of a data based decision making approach for quality assurance in all spheres of the program.

The federal secretary (IT & Telecom) Shoaib Ahmad Siddiqui acknowledged the accomplishments of the DigiSkills Program. He spoke about the recently launched Digital Pakistan Policy which stands on five pillars; Access & Connectivity, Digital Infrastructure, eGovernment, Digital Skilling & Training and Innovation & Entrepreneurship. He further added that “under the 4th pillar which is Digital Skilling & Training, DigiSkills program is a promising and fruit bearing initiative which is contributing to push Pakistan beyond its current position at the international fora.”

Enrollments for DigiSkills batch 6 are underway with 250,000 seats available. The courses are scheduled to commence from 17th February 2020 where training would be given for 3 months.