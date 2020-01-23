Share:

LAHORE - FG Polo Team and Diamond Paints registered thrilling victories in the Battle Axe Polo Cup 2020 matches played here at Cavalry Polo ground on Wednesday. In the first match of the day, FG Polo Team edged out AOS Polo Team 7-6. From FG Polo, Tom Brodie fired in fabulous four goals while Mian Abbas Mukhtar, Maj (R) Haseeb Minhas and Col Omer Minhas hit one goal apiece. From AOS Polo, Raja Samiullah hit a hat-trick while Edward Banner Eve banged in a brace and Kian Hall one. The second match also proved to be a thriller, where Diamond Paints beat Master Paints 7-6. From Diamond Paints, Hissam Ali Hyder was hero with superb six goals while Mir Huzaifa Ahmed hit one. From Master Paints, Mariano Regal and Bilal Haye struck two goals each while Farooq Amin Sufi and Mumtaz Abbas Niazi hit one goal each. The notables present on the occasion were LP&CC President Col (R) Shoaib Aftab, Secretary Maj (R) Haseeb Minhas, Maj Gen (R) Minhas, Irfan Ali Hyder and others.