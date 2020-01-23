Share:

The federal governemnt has constituted a three-member committee to probe the wheat and flour related controversy.

Director General FIA will be the convener of the committee while its three other members are Director General Anti-Corruption Punjab, Representative of IB not below BS 20/21 and any other member which the convener may co-opt.

The committee will identify the causes and circumstances leading to the wheat controversy. It will also give assessments and managements of wheat stocks within federal government and provinces.

The committee will complete its inquiry and report will be submitted to the Prime Minister till sixth of next month.