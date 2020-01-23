Share:

LAHORE - The federal government has constituted a special team of the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) to conduct probe into prevailing wheat crisis across the country. The FIA’s deputy director will head the team that will identify the persons responsible to create the crisis. The role played by the government officials in the matter will also be determined. According to a source, the team will inquire about the amount of wheat bought by the mill owners and the amount of wheat flour produced by those mills. A report detailing recommendation(s) to end the wheat crisis will also be sent to higher officials. A report will separately be prepared on the total production of wheat, the surplus amount, and a list of individuals who purchased the commodity from the open market.