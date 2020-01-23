Share:

PESHAWAR - Senior leader of the United Business Group (UBG) Ilyas Bilour has termed the current flour crisis across the country in general and in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in particular as worst incompetence of the incumbent Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf led government and alleged the ‘selected people’ have miserably failed in resolution of the problems of masses. He, in a statement issued here on Wednesday, said that incumbent ‘selected and incompetent’ government has made the surplus wheat producing Pakistan into a wheat importing country. The UBG leader further said that surplus wheat stock was available in government godowns, but supply was halted in open market, adding the government was required to import wheat in November and December, but it is extreme of incompetence that incumbent government didn’t pay attention toward impending flour crisis in the country. He alleged that flour crisis was created due to ban on transportation of wheat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa from Punjab. He also alleged the PM Imran Niazi deliberately created artificial flour crisis in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is the worst example of incompetence of the PTI led government. The UBG leader criticized the ruling PTI for establishing soup kitchens (langarkhana) instead of fulfilling its commitment of promoting industrialization in the country. He said that after destroying existing businesses, shops and labourers, now the present PTI led government had deprived poor people from flour.