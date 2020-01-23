Share:

KARACHI - At least 200 people got free of cost medical treatment at a camp organised by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) at Government Boy School Khanpur, district Khairpur yesterday.

During the camp, free medicines were distributed and necessary tests including hepatitis B and C, sugar and urine, were also conducted.

Five specialist doctors checked the patients and also prescribed operations to some of them.

Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister for Benazir Housing Cell, Haji Nawab Khan Wassan also visited the camp and offered support to by the district administration for its initiative. Senior Directors, elected representatives including journalists were also present on this occasion.