ISLAMABAD - CE & MD Fauji Fertilizer Company, Lt Gen Tariq Khan, HI(M) (r) has hailed recent decision by Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) to reduce GIDC from Rs. 405 to Rs. 5 per bag to provide relief to farmers and bring further stability in agriculture sector of Pakistan. FFC has always favoured government decisions that are aimed at helping farming communities of the country. ECC decision will help farming communities to increase returns on farm economics and help agriculture sector’s contribution towards the economy in alleviating hunger and improve food security of the country.