ISLAMABAD-The office bearers of newly elected body of Islamabad High Court Journalist Association (IHCJA) have taken oath of their office.

The oath taking ceremony of the newly elected office bearers was held at library of the Islamabad High Court and Umair Baloch Advocate Secretary General Islamabad High Court Bar Association administered oath to the office bearers.

Those who took oath included president IHCJA Jahangir Aslam Baloch, senior vice president Raja Israr Hussain, vice president Zameer Haider, secretary general Farrukh Nawaz Bhatti, joint secretary Raja Wasim Abbasi, joint secretary Assad Shabbir, finance secretary Mansoor Zafar, information secretary Izhar Niazi while the members of governing body included Shabbir Seham and Umar Farooq. Speaking on the occasion, IHCBA secretary general said the legal community and media are on the same page and it is the need of hour to work together for the rule of law.

He said that media is eye of society and lawyers would become voice of the people and work jointly for the welfare of the masses.