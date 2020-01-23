Share:

KARACHI - Bahria Town Karachi and Imtiaz Super Market have signed contract to open its flagship and one of a kind designer store in 2020, with area exceeding over 100,000 sq ft. Layout and interior has been designed by international consultants who have worked on the finest retail brands worldwide. The new super market will cater to the demand of the rapidly growing residents in Bahria Town Karachi as well as surrounding communities. Imtiaz Super Market has set foot in Bahria Town Karachi and will open its first flagship store. Imtiaz Super Market is the pioneer of the fastest growing retail chain in Pakistan, providing ultimate & unique shopping experience to Bahria Town Karachi residents.

The range of products offered by the super market include grocery, bakery, beverages, dairy products, school and office stationery, toys, sports, crockery, and cosmetics. Moreover, a separate section for fresh vegetables, fruits, meat & seafood is arranged for the convenience of customers. Bahria Town Karachi’s commercial zones are designed and managed to house all the retail items of daily and specialized needs. Few of the big chains like Mc’Donalds, Pizza Hut, Burger King, Suzuki Motors etc are already operational in Bahria Town Karachi. Bahria Town Karachi marked its way into the commercial sector and has added a completely new flavor to shopping and retail industry. Commercial zone of Bahria Town Karachi has the widest range of local and imported designer brands and year-round recreation activities that no other facility offers. From grocery to designer clothes, restaurants and home décor are all available for the convenience and of the residents of Bahria Town Karachi.