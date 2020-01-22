Share:

LAHORE-Indian singer and actor Gippy Grewal on Tuesday visited Nankana Sahib in Kartarpur, Punjab. He took pictures from his trip to Twitter and said he was very happy to visit.

Grewal expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Imran Khan and his Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, ZulfiqarBukhari link for making due arrangements to make the visit possible.

Grewal said he hoped that all Punjabi brothers and sisters will visit the gurdwara and get Baba Guru Nanak’s blessings.

Speaking to the media, the singer said that he was planning to visit Pakistan since long. He shared he is very happy to be here.

He said after visiting the Holy shrine of GurdwaraNankana Sahib, and getting blessings from Baba Guru Nanak DevJi, his visit to Pakistan has become a reality

Answering to a question that who was his favorite artist, Gippy said that “Mein Punjab Ni Jaungi” was his favorite movie and said that the performance of Mehwish Hayat was amazing.

“I watch Pakistani movies and many of them are doing great business and lastly I watched “Mein Punjab NahiJaungi” in which Mehwish Hayat performance was amazing,” said Gippy Grewal who is now in Faisalabad.

“I wish I could work with her (Mehwish Hayat),” he further said.