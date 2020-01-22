Share:

LOS ANGELES - Kim Kardashian West jokingly branded Kylie Jenner’s make-up range ‘’cheap ‘’ after an online tutorial went wrong. The KKW Beauty founder had agreed to let the lip kit guru give her a makeover but proceedings were called to a halt when the 22-year-old star struggled to get to grips with her own product.

Kylie - who pointed out she isn’t a professional make-up artist - began by saying: ‘’I love a bright inner corner, so I like to spray ...This is a new ones.’’ However, the product failed to spritz properly, and as Kylie clicked the nozzle with frustration. Kim wasn’t impressed at having to wait and jokingly claimed the spray was ‘’cheap’.

Her younger half-sibling continued trying to get the bottle to work and again exclaimed

She eventually got the spray going but the tutorial then hit another snag when Kylie was applying Kim’s eye make-up and accidentally removed one of the 39-year-old star’s false eyelashes.

Phoebe’s Golden Globes outfit sold for £21k

LOS ANGELES - Phoebe Waller-Bridge has sold her Golden Globes outfit for £21,200. The 34-year-old actress auctioned off her Ralph & Russo designer tuxedo she wore to the awards ceremony earlier this month to help raise money for the victims of the Australian bushfires.

After the ceremony, she signed the custom-made two-piece - which featured geometric black and gold ribbon applique, Chantilly lace and a silk lapel - and listed it on eBay.

In a statement announcing she was auctioning the item, Phoebe said: ‘’I’m very excited that this stunning, one of a kind, couture tuxedo created by Australian geniuses Ralph & Russo will continue its journey by contributing to this urgent cause.

‘’If money raised by its auction can help raise funds to fight the disaster in Australia, the future impact of this suit will be far greater than the luck it brought me and the ‘Fleabag’ team at the Golden Globes.’’

On Sunday, the auction closed with just one bid of £21,200.