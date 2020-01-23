Share:

PESHAWAR - A high-level meeting with regard to Child Protection Bill and

progress over an eight-year-old

Hooz Noor murder case in District Nowshera was held under

the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in which a provincial

prosecution team was constituted to work simultaneously with

police department and council of

the aggrieved family in order to

ensure provision of swift justice

within shortest possible time

frame.

During the meeting, the

chief minister also consulted

with Speaker KP Assembly

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani for immediate functionalisation of

the Child Protection Special

Committee, which will work

on recommendations for provision of severe punishments

along with placing child molesters on a continuous watch

list. The committee will also

work on necessary amendments required in Pakistan

Penal Code (PPC) and the Provincial Laws and will submit

its recommendations and draft

bill respectively within a onemonth time.

The chief minister also directed that the committee should

undertake necessary measures

for presenting recommendations so that punishments may

be provided to child molesters

and murderers within the shortest possible time.

The meeting was attended by

Minister Law Sultan Muhammad

Khan, Secretary Home, Secretary

Social Welfare, Secretary Law,

DG Prosecution, Regional Police

Officer Mardan, District Police

Officer Nowshera, SP Investigation and other officials.

The chief minister was briefed

in detail regarding the progress

on eight-year-old Hooz Noor

murder case regarding which

he was informed that forensic

samples of the victim have been

sent to Punjab Forensic Laboratory. The detailed report will be

provided within one-week time

to ascertain various aspects of

the case at hand. The DPO Nowshera informed the chief minister that the police department is

continuously in contact with the

aggrieved family and every possible support is being provided

to the family.

Mahmood Khan directed that

the aggrieved family must be

kept updated regarding the entire investigation process and

every step should be taken to

address their concerns in a

timely manner.

He further directed that immediate measures should be

taken for the establishment of

a comprehensive Forensic Laboratory in the province so that

investigations in such cases

may be done hastily within the

province.

The chief minister univocally

stated that zero tolerance will

be shown towards such offenders whereas every possible step

will be taken to not only root

out such crimes from the province, but also to establish strong

deterrence for such offenders.

He reiterated that such vicious

criminals will be brought to justice at every cost.