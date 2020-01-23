PESHAWAR - A high-level meeting with regard to Child Protection Bill and
progress over an eight-year-old
Hooz Noor murder case in District Nowshera was held under
the chairmanship of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in which a provincial
prosecution team was constituted to work simultaneously with
police department and council of
the aggrieved family in order to
ensure provision of swift justice
within shortest possible time
frame.
During the meeting, the
chief minister also consulted
with Speaker KP Assembly
Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani for immediate functionalisation of
the Child Protection Special
Committee, which will work
on recommendations for provision of severe punishments
along with placing child molesters on a continuous watch
list. The committee will also
work on necessary amendments required in Pakistan
Penal Code (PPC) and the Provincial Laws and will submit
its recommendations and draft
bill respectively within a onemonth time.
The chief minister also directed that the committee should
undertake necessary measures
for presenting recommendations so that punishments may
be provided to child molesters
and murderers within the shortest possible time.
The meeting was attended by
Minister Law Sultan Muhammad
Khan, Secretary Home, Secretary
Social Welfare, Secretary Law,
DG Prosecution, Regional Police
Officer Mardan, District Police
Officer Nowshera, SP Investigation and other officials.
The chief minister was briefed
in detail regarding the progress
on eight-year-old Hooz Noor
murder case regarding which
he was informed that forensic
samples of the victim have been
sent to Punjab Forensic Laboratory. The detailed report will be
provided within one-week time
to ascertain various aspects of
the case at hand. The DPO Nowshera informed the chief minister that the police department is
continuously in contact with the
aggrieved family and every possible support is being provided
to the family.
Mahmood Khan directed that
the aggrieved family must be
kept updated regarding the entire investigation process and
every step should be taken to
address their concerns in a
timely manner.
He further directed that immediate measures should be
taken for the establishment of
a comprehensive Forensic Laboratory in the province so that
investigations in such cases
may be done hastily within the
province.
The chief minister univocally
stated that zero tolerance will
be shown towards such offenders whereas every possible step
will be taken to not only root
out such crimes from the province, but also to establish strong
deterrence for such offenders.
He reiterated that such vicious
criminals will be brought to justice at every cost.