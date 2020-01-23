Share:

KARACHI - The University of Karachi and The School of Writing (TSW) signed Memorandum of Understanding to engage in the efforts to enhance and advance the capabilities of the Arts and Culture Society at Karachi University.

KU Vice Chancellor Professor Dr Khalid Mahmood Iraqi and the Founder and Executive Director TSW Mohsin Tejani inked the MoU at the VC Secretariat on Tuesday. TSW would work with the KU Students Advisor Office and initially, TSW would engage students to enhance photography and creative writing skills.

The TSW would also help the KU in monitoring the activities of the Arts and Culture Society and would provide all technical expertise for all activities being conducted in this regard. According to the MoU, TSW would also facilitate the KU in arranging trainers, facilitators and artists for Art Baithak at Karachi University.

Mohsin Tejani said that later students would get a chance to work on different segments required in the film, visual and videos making.