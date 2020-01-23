Share:

Lahore - The Lahore Arts Council (LAC) is conducting a painting exhibition titled ‘Blood in the Valley’ to highlight the Kashmir issue to promote the “Kashmiris Struggle Movement”. Alhamra has invited people from all over the country to participate in this exhibition. The participants can be submitted their artworks till January 30 at Alhamra Art Gallery the Mall. Exhibition ‘Blood in the Valley’ will be open on Feb 5 at Alhamra Art Gallery, the Mall. The basic purpose of this exhibition is to highlight the current situation of Kashmir and to show solidarity with Kashmiri people. LAC Executive Director Ather Ali Khan said: “Not only the Lahore Arts Council but also the entire nation of Pakistan is standing with the Kashmiri people and we salute them for their fight against brutal Indian armed forces by organizing this exhibition. The LAC will continue to arrange different programmes to express unity with the people of Kashmir,” he added.