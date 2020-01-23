Share:

Trees and plants are the source of healthy life on this planet earth as it is a single source of oxygen generation. A healthy environment is based upon greenery we have around. Only KP government was locked sincere on its previous tenure. Reduction in trees is lack of planning and negligence of political leadership.

Trees are reducting in Pakistan and trees planting is still looking in books and documents. People are reducing trees as trees are the only source of energy in the absence of gas and kerosene oil for those belong to far-flung areas. It is very important that we should grow more trees in the country. Government has to implement new laws for planting more trees.

PTI has to fulfill their vision of planting 5 millions trees in different areas of Pakistan. It is my humble request to the concerned authorities that they should green and clean Pakistan.

SAMMI HASHIM,

Absor.