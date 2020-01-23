Share:

Lahore - The Provincial government has taken action against flour mill owners and also registered dozens of cases against them.

According to media reports, mill owner association announced strike for indefinite period due to provincial government action against flour mill owners. Provincial government mills have been closed due to strike and more crisis of flour is expected. Citizens have faced difficulties due to shortage of flour.

Mill owner association secretary general Abdul Rehman told that they were closing mills for indefinite period of time while mill owners were being forced to sell flour as Rs 60 per kg.

Association says closing mills for indefinite period

Despite consultation with management, raids were conducted and cases were registered and our members were harassed, he added.

“Police are not issuing copies of First Information Report (FIR) while our members are being harassed in police station”, stated Abdul Rehman.

Karyana Merchants Association has also announced strike along with mill owners.