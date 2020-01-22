Share:

MULTAN-Multan Waste Management Company (MWMC) would procure new machinery worth Rs 100 million and hire 325 sanitation staff from February to keep the city clean.

Manager procurement MWMC Aleem Khan while talking to APP here on Wednesday said that the process for purchasing 525 hand carts, 300 waste bins and 150 containers was in final stages. He said that 300 sanitary workers and 25 drivers were being hired with Rs 26000 per worker wages per month through third party.

He said that Munir Bhutta & company was awarded the contract of sanitary workers,while contract time period would be for six months which would be extend on performance basis.

He said that the new staff will be given separate area of Union Councils for comparison with existing company field staff regarding cleanliness.

He highlighted that about 14 new UCs added in company’s jurisdiction after City declared as metropolitan and it reached to 82 from 68 UCs,while the field staff after adding new 300 sanitary staff was also not sufficient to cover the area. He said that the 300 sanitation staff was hired on vacant posts of sanitary workers who died or retired to meet the shortage of field staff and added that they have needed more staff for swift cleanliness in city.

He said that contractor would be bound to ensure 100 percent presence of the new field staff and he may face fine in case of staff absence. He said that salary of the absentee staff could also be confiscated.

He said that the company purchased 15 motorcycles for sector incharges and will be handed over to the sector incharges by next week, he concluded.