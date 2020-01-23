Share:

LAHORE - A nine-member delegation of Milli Yakjehti Council led by secretary general Liaqat Baloch Wednesday completed its visit to Iran. During the week-long visit, the leaders of the MYC went to Tehran, Qum and Mashhad where they held meetings with Iranian Foreign Minister Jawad Zarif, Iranian leader Ayatollah Qumi, Vice-chancellors and professors of different universities and top clerics. Liaqat Baloch said that Muslim countries were endowed with enormous resources but these gifts of Allah Almighty had never been utilized for the welfare of the masses due to internal and external rifts. He said Pakistan, Turkey and Malaysia should play their role for the normalization of relations among Iran, Saudi Arabia and Qatar. He said Pakistani government made a mistake by skipping the Malaysian summit. Now, he added, Islamabad should host the Muslim countries Summit.