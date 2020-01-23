Share:

LONDON - Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce described it as a wacky night of Premier League action after his side, and Arsenal, salvaged unlikely 2-2 draws and Aston Villa grabbed a priceless last-gasp victory at Watford on Tuesday. Manchester City cut the advantage of leaders Liverpool to 13 points as substitute Sergio Aguero struck late for a 1-0 win at Sheffield United after Gabriel Jesus had a first-half penalty saved but the real excitement was lower down the table. Aston Villa climbed out of the relegation zone as Tyrone Mings was credited with a goal in the fifth minute of stoppage time to seal a come-from-behind 2-1 victory over a resurgent Watford to spark delirium amongst the Villa Park faithful. Bournemouth ended a woeful run of four defeats and 450 minutes without a league goal as Harry Wilson and Callum Wilson were both on the scoresheet in a 3-1 home win over a Brighton & Hove Albion side. Southampton’s relegation fears have all but disappeared after they beat Crystal Palace 2-0 to move into ninth place.