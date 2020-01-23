Share:

KHYBER - After assuming the

post of Director Health

Merged Districts, Dr

Niaz visited District

Headquarter Hospital,

Landi Kotal on Wednesday. Flanked by district

surgeon Khyber Dr

Tariq Hayat, the director met with the staff

of the hospital and inquired their grievances.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Niaz said that

health officials have sacred profession of serving the humanity and the

health department determined to provide all

the basic health facilities

to the poor segments of

the society. He urged

the health officials to execute their official duties

properly and negligence

in that matter would not

be ignored.