KHYBER - After assuming the
post of Director Health
Merged Districts, Dr
Niaz visited District
Headquarter Hospital,
Landi Kotal on Wednesday. Flanked by district
surgeon Khyber Dr
Tariq Hayat, the director met with the staff
of the hospital and inquired their grievances.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr Niaz said that
health officials have sacred profession of serving the humanity and the
health department determined to provide all
the basic health facilities
to the poor segments of
the society. He urged
the health officials to execute their official duties
properly and negligence
in that matter would not
be ignored.