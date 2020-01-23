Share:

Hoshab is distinguished as one of the most beautiful towns in district kech. It is somewhat 118 to 120KM afar from Turbat city. Unfortunately, We face many kind of problem in our town, But the greatest woes is of unavailability of a any banks.

The residents of the town have to travel to Turbat for any of the minor banking works. Due to saver poverty, not everyone afford journey to Turbat.

So, I plea to the government of Balochistan, To provide us a bank for easing our taks related the banking.

QAMBER AJAY,

Hoshab.