It is estimated that 22.8 million children under the age of 5 to 16 are out of schools in Pakistan. Pakistan is facing a serious challenges. Shockingly, Pakistan is the world second highest number of out school children. Representing 44 per cent of the total population in this age group. Nearly 10.7 million boys and 8.6 million girls are enrolled at the primary level and 3.6 million boys and 2.8 million girls are at the lower secondary level.

It is one of the real problems being faced by Pakistan but it is totally being ignored. The children are the future of our nation. If they are educated then the country’s is bright. They should get their fundamental rights as education is one of them. The education system of Pakistan is in poor state where half of the population is not getting education. Education is the basic need of every child in the country. Children should get their rights and they should be sent schools.

It is my humble request to the concerned authorities that they should look into the matter and solve the problem.

BANADI ALI,

Turbat.