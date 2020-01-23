Share:

The person known to the world as emperor of Ghazals, Mehdi Hassan, was born on July 18, 1927 in Luna village of Rajasthan of the undivided India. Mehdi Hassan never had a formal education. However, in the field of music, he got his training from his father Ustad Azeem Khan and uncle Ustad Ismail Khan. He made his first appearance on radio Pakistan in 1957. Most of tha ghazals that he sung are Urdu ghazals. Urdu poetry, which springs from the Persian, is filled with pathos, yearning, political and social injustice, loss, unrequited love and pleasure. Hassan evoked these with rare mastery, which is why devotees and eager students flocked to hear him from far and wide. It is claimed that he sang more than 50,000 ghazals during his lifetime. The legendary ghazal singer died on June 13, 2012 after fighting a long battle with decade old illness. Critics consider him the greatest ghazal singer of all times. Perhaps, no one amongst the contemporary ghazal singers will ever be able to fill the vacuum that Mehdi Hassan’s departure from this mortal world created.