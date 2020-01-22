Share:

Lahore-In Lahore’s Civil court, a petition has been filed to stop the last episode of drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho . A woman identified as Maham had filed the plea through her lawyer to stop the episode from airing.

The petition stated that due to the drama serial’s negative impact on Pakistani women and their degradation, it needs to be halted.

After hearing the plaintiff’s argument, the court had issued notices for the concerned for 24 January, 2020. Advance bookings for the last episode of Humayun Saeed and Ayeza Khan Starrer romantic drama serial have hit a record high.

Booking for cinema seats began Wednesday and so far tickets worth Rs15 million have sold out. The website claimed that Karachi bookings were the highest. Lahore usually slow in advance sales so far but they expected it to pick up. The cast and crew will attend a special screening with a group of guests at Nueplex Cinema’s DHA branch.

A salesperson at the cinema said that the tickets are for Rs800 for 8pm onwards shows on January 25, they will only be screening the respective drama. Our cinemas, he said, have different seating capacities – for example, one has 375 seats and another has 275 and 250.

The last episode of the famous drama serial Mere Paas Tum Ho is scheduled to be aired on 25 January, 2020 in cinemas across the country.