ISLAMABAD-Another biggest scandal of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) involving the embezzlement of millions is going to surface in coming days, as the CDA Chairman Amir Ali Ahmed ordered an inquiry into fictitious allotment of plots in sectors I-11 and I-12.

Sources informed that the officials of land directorate were caught red-handed in fictitious allotment as they allotted dozens of plots from a list of vacant plots in back dates.

Chairman CDA constituted a committee on Wednesday, which will be headed by civic body’s Member Planning Dr. Shahid Mahmood while the other members include Deputy Financial Advisor CDA Miskeen Shah Kazmi and Deputy Director Planning CDA Touqeer Nawaz.

According to sources, the committee would investigate backdate allotment of more than 150 plots to some blue-eyed persons in return of bribe. The said plots were allotted to people, who were not entitled for the same reward, apparently through under the table settlements.

CDA in lieu of land acquired or built up properties gives compensation to their owners, who are commonly known as ‘land affactees.’ The said compensation can be either alternate plots in developed sectors or monetary benefits on case-to-case basis.

However, the CDA’s Land Directorate remains in controversies, as powerful mafia ranging from bureaucrats to judges and generals to journalists are involved in the whole process on the name of affectees in addition to politicians and many others.

The Mayor of Islamabad Shaikh Anser Aziz when he was the Chairman CDA as well had put a ban on allotment of plots in May 2016 and ordered to formulate proper SOPs in this regard.

After one and half year in August 2017, the process was reinitiated but under a policy in which the plots could only be allotted through open balloting in the presence of two senior officers of CDA.

A balloting was also held in a transparent manner and a complete list of vacant plots in sectors I-11 and I-12 was prepared on that occasion.

Sources informed that when the doors to favour blue-eyed people on pick and choose basis were closed, some of the officials of Land Directorate in connivance with their high-ups started allotting plots in backdates secretly. Interestingly, they allotted plots from the aforementioned list in backdates and were caught red-handed.

They used fake signatures of successive Deputy Director General Land CDA Abdul Salam Shah and issued allotment letter when the ban was imposed on individual allotments.

The matter remained under the carpet for a long period of time; however, it first came into limelight when land directorate issued NOCs for the transfer of the ownership of such fictitious allotments in recent past.

Sources informed that the Directorate of Security was tasked to probe the matter, which pointed out that dozens of backdate allotments were made by land directorate since 2018 and recommended a proper inquiry in the matter.

Chairman CDA had ordered the inquiry and constituted the aforementioned committee to identify the irregularities, fixing of responsibility and framing of allegations against each official involved in the scam. The committee was given one-month time to complete its task.

While responding on the issue, Chairman CDA Amir Ali Ahmed was of the view that the authority has sufficient proofs to launch a fact-finding committee.

“Nobody will be spared if found guilty,” he said, informing “The committee is constituted on the basis of evidences collected by the Security Directorate.”