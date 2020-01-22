Share:

LAHORE-The Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) has announced to defer protests scheduled for Wednesday in response to the decision of the Sindh and Punjab governments to block the release of the now-controversial film, ZindagiTamasha, in both the respective provinces. According to an official of the federal information ministry, the Central Board of Film Censors also notified the filmmakers not to release the film until it has been reviewed another time. A pamphlet attributed to the TLP’s publications wing, announced to delay the decision of staging protests in light of the government’s move to stop the film’s release. The board has notified the cinema exhibitors and distributors to avoid the film’s exhibition “till further decision” by it. The Punjab government’s information department also announced today that director SarmatKhoosat has been informed that his film will be re-examined “in the wake of persistent complaints received from different quarters”. Directed and co-produced by Sarmad along with his sister KanwalKhoosat, ZindagiTamasha is a bilingual movie, which has been shot in Lahore. Written by NirmalBano, a fresh graduate from Lahore’s National College of Arts (NCA), the film features model-turned-actress EmanSuleman, SamiyaMumtaz, ArifHasan and Ali Qureshi in pivotal roles, with Sarmad having a special appearance in the upcoming film.