PESHAWAR - Special Assistant to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Local Government, Kamran Khan

Bangash has said that provision of basic facilities to masses at their doorsteps is among the top priorities of the government. Presiding over a meeting of Development Authorities in Peshawar on Wednesday, he said no compromise will be made on cleanliness and health issues. Bangash said all the problems of local government including urban property tax will be solved with the implementation of new act in the department. He directed the authorities concerned to improve their capabilities in serving the general public. Tourism department being digitised to facilitate tourists: Minister Senior Minister for Tourism Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Atif Khan said that tangible measures were being taken to put administrative working of the tourism department on modern lines to facilitate and attract more tourists towards picturesque tourist places in the province. Chairing a high-level meeting in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa House, the KP tourism minister said all administrative working of the tourism department were being digitised, which included online registration of tourism spots, tour operators, introduction of modern online App, online hotel and guest house reservation besides putting in place more facilities like modern camping pods at various sites. He said the government was well aware of problems being faced by tourists and added that these issues would be resolved with help of modern technology. The minister revealed that the tourism department was launching a modern call centre in collaboration with cellular company-Mobilink where tourists could register their complaints. He said administrative staff and tourism police forces were always forthcoming to help tourists. He said that tourists could get information about picturesque tourist spots in the province through the tourism department’s App. 3.2m saplings to be planted in Buner

Forest Division: CCF

Chief Conservator of Forest

(CCF), Malakand Circle, Niaz

Ali Khan has said that 3.2 million saplings of different species

would be planted in Buner Forest

Division during spring plantation

campaign to offset the growing

effects of global warming and climate change.

Talking to media persons during his visit to Buner Forest Division, Niaz Ali Khan said forest

department had raised millions of

plants in its nurseries that would

be planted with help of farmers,

NGOs, educational institutes, national organisations and forest

department in the province.

He said 1.2 million saplings

would be planted by forest department and two million through farm

forestry with the help of farmers,

general public and other relevant

stakeholders in Buner.

After successful completion of

first phase of billion trees afforestration project (BTAP), he said, 10

BTAP has been launched across

the province including Malakand

Forest Circle under which additional one billion saplings would

be planted in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Police arrest

paedophile of

seven-year-old

The police arrested a person allegedly involved in sexually abusing a

seven-year-old child in the limits of

Par Hoti police station on Wednesday.

According to a press statement issued

here on Wednesday, it was stated in

the statement that on January 21,

Aman-ul-Haq resident of Hibibullah

colony Mohib Road reported to the

Par Hoti Police Station that his sevenyear-old son Sudais entered home

while weeping.

The child revealed that he was

on the way back to home from

school when Ali Rehman, resident

of Bandai Koroona Par Hoti took

him to a deserted room and allegedly sexually assaulted him.Police

registered a case against the accused under section 377 and 53

CPA.