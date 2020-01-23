Share:

LAHORE - In the light of directions of the Lahore High Court and Punjab government, a meeting on Wednesday was presided by Chief Secretary Punjab Major (r) Azam Suleman Khan over blood screening of prisoners in all jails, their biometric verification from NADRA and treatment and rehabilitation of those who were drug addicts.

Additional Chief Secretary Home, administrative secretaries of different departments including specialized healthcare, primary and secondary healthcare, schools education, higher education, IG Prisons, additional IG Operations and officers concerned attended the meeting that reviewed the steps to control the abuse of drugs in jails and educational institutions in the province.

Chief Secretary directed that besides controlling narcotics in the province effective measures would be taken to rehabilitate drug addicts and rehabilitation centres would be set up at government level in this regard. The meeting also deliberated on a proposal to establish a drug rehabilitation centre at Kala Shah Kaku at a cost of about Rs 250 million.

The Chief Secretary ordered the health secretary to ensure provision of kits for blood screening of prisoners in coordination with authorities of prisons department.