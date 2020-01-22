Share:

Cash prizes for organizers of chrysanthemum show

MULTAN - Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) on Wednesday gave one lac rupees cash prize each to eighteen officials including eight gardeners for arranging a chrysanthemum exhibition at different parks of the city.

While speaking on a prize distribution ceremony here on Wednesday,DC Amir Khatak appreciated PHA workers for putting their efforts to make the city clean and green as per vision of PM Imran Khan.

Vice chairman Iqbal Saifee, director admin Rubeena Kusar, Assistant Commissioners Abida Fareed, Ahmad Raza and Shehzad Mehboob were present on the occasion.

Two illegal housing schemes sealed

FAISALABAD - Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) sealed two illegal housing societies here Wednesday.

A team led Estate Officer Imtiaz Ahmed Goraya checked legal status of housing colonies and sealed two unapproved schemes. They included Bismillah Park at Jarranwala Road and Jalal Town on Aminpur Road.

Meanwhile, FDA staff cleared the roads after removing all types of encroachments around both sides of under construction Kashmir Bridge underpass on Canal Road.

SHO suspended for harassing woman

KHANEWAL - District police officer (DPO) suspended Station House Officer (SHO) of Makhdoom pur police station for harassing a woman.

According to police here on Wednesday,a woman Saima bibi,resident of Makhdoom pur,filed a complaint that SHO Makhdoom pur police station Zafar Mohana had send demeaning messages through social media and harassing her.

DPO Faisal Shahzad took notice and constituted inquiry Committee in supervision of DSP Mian Channu Shabbir Ahmed Warraich.

The district police officer suspended SHO concerned on the basis of initial inquiry report. He said that strict action would be taken against the accused.