ISLAMABAD - Interior Minister Brig (Retired) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Wednesday said that achieving regional peace was significant for global harmony and Pakistan was playing its due role to achieve this objective.

The minister expressed these views in a meeting with Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing who called on him at the Ministry of Interior.

“Pakistan’s role in achieving regional peace is irreplaceable,” the ministry said in a statement quoting Yao Jing.

“We appreciate government’s stance on current international matters. Chinese interior minister will visit Pakistan soon and they were extremely grateful to the interior ministry for its cooperation and help that was extended to them,” he added.

Last time, the interior minister of China visited Pakistan in 2014 and they were really hopeful that this visit would play a great role in strengthening ties further between the two countries, the ambassador said.

He added that they were proud of the fact that their mutual ties have become stronger over the years.

Ijaz Shah said that Pakistan-China friendship had been through thick and thin together and there was no external threat to their bond. While discussing CPEC progress, the interior minister said that all CPEC projects would be successfully completed at their designated time. He also said that government would ensure cooperation on all levels.

The Chinese ambassador invited Shah to visit China and said that it would have a great impact on bilateral relations. During the visit of Chinese interior minister, MoUs and agreements of mutual benefits will be signed between the two countries.

Jing thanked the minister for his time and said: “We hope our ties will grow stronger over time.”