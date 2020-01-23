Share:

HAFIZABAD - A sum of Rs171.99 million has been disbursed among 602 zakat and ushr committees in the district for distribution to the deserving poor, District Chairman Zakat and Ushr Committee Sardar Babar Sohail Gujjar said. He said that grant of Rs2,281,250 has been disbursed for the medical treatment of the poor and deserving patients in the DHQ Hospital Hafizabad and THQ Hospital Pindi Bhattian. He further said that Rs1,080,000 has been distributed among 84 blind persons and Rs. 14,00,000/- has been provided for the poor and destitute students. The Vocational Training Institutes Hafizabad, Kolo Tarar, Sukheke Mandi and Pindi Bhattian has been provided Rs. 57,70,000/- while the students of different government colleges have been provided Rs. 79,20,000/-. The registered educational madrasas have been provided Rs. 7,92,000/-, he added.

DACOITY: A gunman of filling station was seriously injured by the dacoits who also snatched away Rs. 15,000/- and his gun, while a villager

was deprived of

Rs. 1,50,000/- and two local citizens were deprived of their bikes.