LAHORE - Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar Wednesday expressed satisfaction over the trust reposed in Pakistan by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) and termed it a great achievement for the country. He said this while talking to delegation led by PTI MNA Riaz Fatyana and Haji Muhammad Ramazan here at Governor’s House. He said FATF was reposing trust in Pakistan’s efforts made check money laundering, terror financing and other issues. “Country is growing in all sectors due to the sagacious policies of the incumbent government, he added. He further said there was no example of the steps which present government had taken under the able leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan for bringing reforms in departments. He said difference of opinion was the beauty of the democracy but political parties were united to take country forward with unanimity.