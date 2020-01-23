Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Islamabad High Court (IHC) Wednesday extended interim pre-arrest bail of Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) leader Sharjeel Memon till February 11 in Roshan Sindh Programme case. A division bench of IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Athar Minallah and Justice Lubna Salim Pervez conducted hearing of the petition wherein it had already given Memon interim pre-arrest bail. During the hearing, Chief Justice of IHC asked from the official of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) regarding the date of an inquiry launched against Roshan Sindh program. To this, the NAB official replied that the anti-corruption watchdog launched the inquiry on February 4, 2019. Justice Athar remarked that why this inquiry has not reached to a conclusion and the court should be informed about the outcomes of the inquiry. He asked whether the NAB wants to kill or torture Sharjeel Memon. The NAB officer replied that the institution wanted to fulfill the legal requirements in the case. The IHC bench said that basic rights cannot be taken away by arresting Memon as he is not running away and the institution should take the decision in view of the NAB ordinance. Then, the bench directed the NAB investigation officer to assist IHC after completing preparations on the next hearing and deferred the hearing till February 11 in this matter for further proceedings.