ISLAMABAD - The issue of transfer of Sindh Inspector General Police Kaleem Imam would be resolved after the return of Prime Minister Imran Khan to country, The Nation has learnt.

According to sources, the Sindh government on Monday last had once again written the federal government to replace IGP Kaleem Imam. They said the Establishment Division has forwarded the summary comprising three police cops names which were sent by the Sindh government to appoint one of them as IGP.

A senior official of Establishment Division said, the federal government would consider the Sindh government’s regarding removal of the IGP.

He claimed that ultimately, the federal government will accept the sindh government’s recommendations in this case because IGP of any province cannot perform duties without the support of provincial government.

Last week, the federal government, while replying to the Sindh government’s first request to replace the provincial IGP, had made it clear that the Sindh IGP should hold ground until it decided otherwise.

The Sindh cabinet had given approval to a recommendation to the Centre requesting for the transfer of IG Sindh for his alleged unsatisfactory performance.