Lucretia Mott, leading feminist and women’s rights activist once said, The world has never yet seen a truly great and virtuous nation because in the degradation of woman the very fountains of life are poisoned at their source.

My heart wept on learning about the incident of stoning to death of a ten-year-old girl, Gul Sama Rind in the name of honour in Khirthar region of Dadu District, Sindh, the very practice of honour killing is embedded with so much of dishonour and disrepute for us, a society as a whole, the unlawful act was orchestrated by a Jirga, traditional assembly of influential who decided whether this poor girl should live or die. It seems very vivid that we are still living in the Stone Age instead of atomic age. These incidents mark the fact that our country is for the rich and powerful, but not for poor whose life is very cheap.

NASIR SOOMRO,

Karachi.