PESHAWAR - The department of Commerce and Industry will hold survey to check the economic position of all districts of KP. The purpose of the survey is to eliminate poverty and develop the province economically. This was stated by Special Assistant Abdul Karim Khan in a meeting, held in Swabi University regarding economic development and exploring potentials of district Swabi under the chair of special assistant to CM Abdul Karim Khan. The meeting was also attended by the VC Swabi University; president Swabi Chamber of Commerce, industrialists, academia, CEO KPBOIT Hassan Daud Butt and government officials. Special Assistant directed the concerned authorities to collect data of Swabi economic potentials and recommendation regarding development of Swabi indigenous products, he stressed.

It was decided that academia, industry and chamber will coordinate in order to create jobs opportunities and economic development of Swabi including the tobacco, shawl making and other potentials of Swabi.