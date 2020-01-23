ISLAMABAD - Vitamin B-12 is an essential nutrient

READ MORE: UN chief warns of 'four horsemen' global threats

that keeps the body functioning properly. Symptoms of vitamin B-12 deficiency include fatigue, low mood, and

nerve problems.

The human body does not create

vitamin B-12, so people must get this

READ MORE: Death toll from China's coronavirus outbreak hits 17

nutrient from their diet. It is crucial for

making DNA and red blood cells, and

it helps support the nervous system.

Vitamin B-12 plays a vital role in the

READ MORE: Hundreds protest against new French bioethics bill

production of blood cells.

Many of the symptoms of vitamin

B-12 deficiency arise because it causes

a lack of healthy blood cells. The body

READ MORE: House of Lords passes EU withdrawal bill

needs plenty of these cells to get oxygen around the body and keep the organs in good health.

A vitamin B-12 deficiency can lead

to both physical and psychological

problems. In this article, we explore 11

READ MORE: Brexit Bill set to become Law after UK Parliament clears it for acquiring Royal Assent

symptoms of vitamin B-12 deficiency

and explain why they occur.

Vitamin B-12 deficiency may affect

between 1.5 and 15.0 per cent of people. This deficiency can cause a wide

READ MORE: UN envoy warns against Israel annexation of West Bank

range of symptoms that affect a person’s mental and physical health.

It is important to consume foods

that contain vitamin B-12 on a regular

basis. Adults need around 2.4 micrograms (mcg) of vitamin B-12 each day.

READ MORE: Turkish Drone shot down in Tripoli: Libyan National Army

Vitamin B-12 is a water-soluble vitamin that is present in animal-based

foods, such as, red meat, poultry, eggs,

dairy, and fish.

If a person does not eat animal products, they will need to add vegetarian

READ MORE: Punjab power generation policy in final stage: Energy Minister

and vegan sources of vitamin B-12 to

their diet. These include fortified cereals, plant milks, bread, and nutritional

yeast.

As vitamin B-12 deficiency shares

READ MORE: U.S actions crippled efforts regarding Palestine: Kremlin aide

many symptoms with other nutritional

deficiencies and health conditions, it is

possible that people may neither notice it, nor get a diagnosis.

Being aware of all of the signs can

READ MORE: BRT Peshawar to be functional by June: K-P Minister

help people identify the deficiency and

seek treatment. Below, we look at the

symptoms of vitamin B-12 deficiency

and their causes.

READ MORE: Putin to meet Israeli PM, President in Israel on Jan 23: Kremlin

Vitamin B-12 deficiency may cause

“pins and needles” in the hands or feet.

This symptom occurs because the vitamin plays a crucial role in the nervous

system, and its absence can cause people to develop nerve conduction problems or nerve damage.

READ MORE: Pakistani PM Imran Khan addresses the World Economic Forum 2020 Summit at Davos

In the nervous system, vitamin B-12

helps produce a substance called myelin. Myelin is a protective coating that

shields the nerves and helps them

transmit sensations.

READ MORE: Israel, France agree to launch 'Strategic Dialogue': Israeli PM Netanyahu

People who are vitamin B-12 deficient may not produce enough myelin

to coat their nerves. Without this coating, nerves can become damaged.

Problems are more common in the

nerves in the hands and feet, which are

READ MORE: LHC decides to treat Nawaz medical reports part of Maryam's court hearing

called peripheral nerves. Peripheral

nerve damage may lead to tingling in

these parts of the body.

Over time, peripheral nerve damage

READ MORE: Governance issue is major problem for Pakistan: Ishrat Hussain

resulting from vitamin B-12 deficiency

can lead to movement problems.

Numbness in the feet and limbs may

make it hard for a person to walk without support. They may also experience

READ MORE: Iran Will Never Seek Nuclear Weapons, With or Without a Deal: Rouhani

muscle weakness and diminished reflexes.