ISLAMABAD - Vitamin B-12 is an essential nutrient
that keeps the body functioning properly. Symptoms of vitamin B-12 deficiency include fatigue, low mood, and
nerve problems.
The human body does not create
vitamin B-12, so people must get this
nutrient from their diet. It is crucial for
making DNA and red blood cells, and
it helps support the nervous system.
Vitamin B-12 plays a vital role in the
production of blood cells.
Many of the symptoms of vitamin
B-12 deficiency arise because it causes
a lack of healthy blood cells. The body
needs plenty of these cells to get oxygen around the body and keep the organs in good health.
A vitamin B-12 deficiency can lead
to both physical and psychological
problems. In this article, we explore 11
symptoms of vitamin B-12 deficiency
and explain why they occur.
Vitamin B-12 deficiency may affect
between 1.5 and 15.0 per cent of people. This deficiency can cause a wide
range of symptoms that affect a person’s mental and physical health.
It is important to consume foods
that contain vitamin B-12 on a regular
basis. Adults need around 2.4 micrograms (mcg) of vitamin B-12 each day.
Vitamin B-12 is a water-soluble vitamin that is present in animal-based
foods, such as, red meat, poultry, eggs,
dairy, and fish.
If a person does not eat animal products, they will need to add vegetarian
and vegan sources of vitamin B-12 to
their diet. These include fortified cereals, plant milks, bread, and nutritional
yeast.
As vitamin B-12 deficiency shares
many symptoms with other nutritional
deficiencies and health conditions, it is
possible that people may neither notice it, nor get a diagnosis.
Being aware of all of the signs can
help people identify the deficiency and
seek treatment. Below, we look at the
symptoms of vitamin B-12 deficiency
and their causes.
Vitamin B-12 deficiency may cause
“pins and needles” in the hands or feet.
This symptom occurs because the vitamin plays a crucial role in the nervous
system, and its absence can cause people to develop nerve conduction problems or nerve damage.
In the nervous system, vitamin B-12
helps produce a substance called myelin. Myelin is a protective coating that
shields the nerves and helps them
transmit sensations.
People who are vitamin B-12 deficient may not produce enough myelin
to coat their nerves. Without this coating, nerves can become damaged.
Problems are more common in the
nerves in the hands and feet, which are
called peripheral nerves. Peripheral
nerve damage may lead to tingling in
these parts of the body.
Over time, peripheral nerve damage
resulting from vitamin B-12 deficiency
can lead to movement problems.
Numbness in the feet and limbs may
make it hard for a person to walk without support. They may also experience
muscle weakness and diminished reflexes.