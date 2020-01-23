Share:

PESHAWAR - Tandoors reopened

here on Wednesday following successful talks

between district administration and bread

makers association.

The bread makers association announced

end of three-day strike

after holding successful

negations with senior officials of district administration on late Tuesday

night and resultantly the

tandoors were reopened

on Wednesday morning. The association was

demanding increase of

prices of bread (roti)

from Rs10 to Rs15 in

open market.