PESHAWAR - Tandoors reopened
here on Wednesday following successful talks
between district administration and bread
makers association.
The bread makers association announced
end of three-day strike
after holding successful
negations with senior officials of district administration on late Tuesday
night and resultantly the
tandoors were reopened
on Wednesday morning. The association was
demanding increase of
prices of bread (roti)
from Rs10 to Rs15 in
open market.