Share:

LOS ANGELES-Taylor Swift is set to release new song ‘Only The Young’.

The US pop superstar recorded the track for her upcoming Netflix documentary, ‘Miss Americana’, which is set to hit the streaming service on January 31.

The ‘Shake It Off’ hitmaker is to discuss writing the political song, which is the singer’s reaction to the results of the US midterms - which saw Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen and Democratic Congressman Jim Cooper lose out.

The documentary will also see the ‘You Need To Calm Down’ singer open up about her mother Andrea’s battle with a brain tumour.

Taylor revealed on Tuesday (21.01.20) that her parent is going through a ‘’really hard time’’ at the moment as doctors discovered the growth on her brain while she was undergoing chemotherapy for breast cancer recently.

Speaking to Variety, the 30-year-old songstress explained: ‘’While she was going through treatment, they found a brain tumour.

‘’The symptoms of what a person goes through when they have a brain tumour is nothing like what we’ve ever been through with her cancer before. So it’s just been a really hard time for us as a family.’’

Andrea’s recent diagnosis is the reason why Taylor’s tour ‘Lover’ - which was expected to last all year long - has been shortened to just a few select dates across the US and Europe, as she wants to be there as much as possible for her.

Explaining why she condensed her upcoming run, she said: ‘’That’s the reason. I mean, we don’t know what is going to happen.