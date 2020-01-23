Share:

ISLAMABAD - United States President Donald Trump will soon visit Pakistan, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi said yesterday.

In a statement issued here, the FM said President Trump had assured to visit Pakistan soon to strengthen mutual ties.

“A trade delegation from the US will first visit Pakistan. President Trump has also shown willingness to visit Pakistan soon. The meeting (between Imran Khan and Donald Trump) was very useful,” he added.

Earlier, President Trump had said his country had never been closer to Pakistan as he pledged help on the Kashmir issue.

Speaking to journalists in Davos before a formal meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan – whom he called a friend - Trump had said: “The two countries have a good relationship. We have never been closer with Pakistan. And this is a big statement.”

FM Qureshi, in his statement, said that President Trump had expressed concerns over the escalating unrest in Kashmir.

He said Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised important issues during the January 21 meeting with President Trump.

The foreign minister continued that Pakistan had also discussed Financial Action Task Force (FATF) matter with the US President. “The prime minister sought the US President’s support regarding the FATF. Imran Khan also apprised him about the steps taken by Pakistan to meet the requirements of FATF,” the FM maintained.

On the Kashmir dispute, Qureshi said the US President had expressed his concerns on the situation and assured that he will talk on this dispute. “The US President called for the resolution of Kashmir dispute. The US President was also apprised about Pakistan’s concerns on the tensions in the region,” he emphasised.

Separately yesterday, Foreign Minister Qureshi telephoned British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab and emphasized the importance of maximum restraint and steps for de-escalation by all sides in the Middle East.

He said situation in Gulf region carried serious implications for the peace and security as well as world economy.

He apprised the British foreign secretary about evolving security situation of the region and shared Pakistan’s concerns with regard to the latest developments in the Middle East.

He explained Pakistan’s efforts to defuse tensions in the region through active diplomatic engagement with relevant parties.

Qureshi also highlighted grave human rights and humanitarian situation in Indian occupied Kashmir and urged UK to play its role in peaceful resolution of the dispute, said a foreign ministry statement.

The foreign minister briefed his British counterpart on Pakistan’s efforts in the peace and reconciliation process in Afghanistan.

The British foreign secretary appreciated Pakistan’s efforts to support diffusion of tensions and secure peace and security in the region, said the statement.

He highlighted the positive trajectory of Pak-UK relations and expressed hope that these will continue to strengthen in the years ahead.

The two agreed to continue to work together to strengthen bilateral cooperation and to ensure peace and security of the region.

Meanwhile, Alice Wells, Acting Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs, completed her Pakistan visit yesterday. She held meetings with Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood, Interior Minister Ijaz Shah, and Advisor on Commerce Razzaq Dawood among others to discuss the bilateral and regional issues.

Wells’ tour to Pakistan was part of her 10-day visit to the region. The US envoy had visited Sri Lanka and India before Pakistan tour. The US diplomat’s visit came after the US credited Pakistan for imminent peace deal between the US and the Afghan Taliban.

During her visit, Wells stressed the need to take the relationship between Pakistan and the US to a “trade based rather than an aid based cooperation.” This was also echoed by President Trump at the meeting with PM Khan.