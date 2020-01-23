Share:

Karachi - Advisor to Chief Minister on Law and Environment Barrister Murtaza Wahab yesterday said that the Sindh inspector general should focus on policing and becoming a professional police officer instead of being a politician.

He said that the task of IG was not to hold meetings but to play the best policing role. The steps taken in the category should respect the opinion of the federal government in Sindh as the prime minister is currently on a trip abroad, he said. He said that unqualified leaders of the selected government should come forward and serve the people and it has been a year and a half but they have failed to perform. He said the PPP government has constructed eight roads in Karachi while the federal government is working slowly on the Green Line project.